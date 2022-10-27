7 injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park

By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Emergency personnel say seven people were injured when a train derailed at an amusement park in Missouri.

The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at the Silver Dollar City theme park near Branson. Officials say the train crash happened around 6 p.m. and the train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed.

Silver Dollar City reported six guests and one amusement park employee were injured, and their injuries are minor to moderate.

In viewer videos, you can see the cars on the ground. You can also see wheels on the tracks without the cars.

Investigators with the Division of Fire Safety were called to Silver Dollar City to investigate.

Silver Dollar City released this statement to KY3 News:

Silver Dollar City confirms that earlier this evening, sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track. Onsite paramedics provided emergency care until first responders arrived. Six guests and one employee have been transported by ambulance to nearby medical facilities.

At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Emergency crews responded to an incident at Silver Dollar City, an amusement park near Branson,...
Emergency crews responded to an incident at Silver Dollar City, an amusement park near Branson, Missouri.(ky3)

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Nelson, Darla Queen
Mt. Iron couple charged with sexually abusing infant
Authorities are investigating after a 10-year-old boy died on October 20.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in Cass County
This year, the spooky haunted school bus makes its appearance at Superior School Districts...
Superior school bus drivers transform bus into Halloween fright
Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and...
Apple says iMessage problems fixed
Neighbors react to the news that others residents were killed after a fire broke out in their...
Police: 6 who died in Wisconsin apartment fire had been shot

Latest News

With the arrival of a new hunting season, some Northern Minnesota lawmakers want to take new...
MN State Reps. Push for Deer Farm Moratorium
Privacy concerns over DPD drone use expansion plan
Privacy concerns over DPD drone use expansion plan
The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $700M jackpot
An 18-year-old senior at Provine High School, Shamerria Smith, died in a car crash in...
High school senior killed in crash days before birthday: ‘It still doesn’t seem real’