5 Northland businesses recognized for being outstanding disability employers

Grandma's Marathon, 1 of the 5 businesses honored
Grandma's Marathon, 1 of the 5 businesses honored(KBJR)
By Andrew Day
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSEVILLE, MN -- The Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation (MOHR) announced the Outstanding Disability Employers for 2022, and the list includes five Northland businesses.

The five businesses include Wal-Mart in Duluth and Duluth Public Schools in the Large Employers category, Super One in Two Harbors in the Midsize Employers category, and Duluth-based EasyLiving, LLC and Grandma’s Marathon in the Small Employers category.

“The businesses we’re honoring all go out of their way to create an environment where Minnesotans with disabilities can thrive,” says MOHR Board Chair and President Julie Johnson. “Hiring and retaining employees of all abilities strengthens diversity, fosters inclusion, and adds creative energy to Minnesota’s workforce.”

The Outstanding Disability Employer Awards were announced during National Disability Employment Awareness Month, first established by President Harry S. Truman in 1945.

