UMD looks to bounce back after 47-16 loss to Bemidji

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Last Saturday, the Bulldogs traveled to Bemidji for a revenge game, but the Beavers had the last word with a 41-16 win.

The Bulldogs went into this game on a three-game win streak, but it would end after they struggled on all three phases of the ball. The Beavers out-threw the Bulldogs by over 100 yards and UMD lost the turnover battle. Even with a loss, the Bulldogs are looking to move forward.

Head coach Curt Wiese said during Tuesday’s afternoon practice, “Tough loss last weekend for sure. By rule as a team, we try to flush it out Sunday night and move on. We’re hoping that our team can rebound. I think we still have really good leadership, I like our football team. We look forward to another opportunity to play at home this week. We still have an outside chance at the National playoffs and we can only do that by winning this weekend. So we have to focus on getting better this week, get as healthy as we can heading into this weekend and take it one day at a time.”

Redshirt-senior, Jonny Jensen, added, “I think we all knew that we didn’t give our best effort last week, so getting back to that and playing hard and doing all the little things right.”

The Bulldogs will host Minot State on Saturday for Senior Day. Kick-off is at 12:00 pm.

