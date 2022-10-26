As RSV cases spike in kids nationwide, Minnesota and Wisconsin health professionals weigh in

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- In what could be a very viral winter, health experts are concerned about an uptick in RSV cases in young children across the nation, especially with COVID-19 and the flu also circulating.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, can be incredibly dangerous for young children and infants.

“As of this week, we see over 30 children hospitalized on a daily basis with RSV, I just happened to be on service in the ICU last week and we had 5 to 6 children in the intensive care unit,” said Dr. Michael Meyer, Medical Director of Pediatric ICU, Children’s Wisconsin.

In its most recent data earlier this month, The Minnesota Department of Health reported almost 120 hospitalizations for RSV, of which about 100 of those cases occurred in children five years old and younger.

Suzy Van Norman, a public health nurse with St. Louis County, said the spike is happening sooner than the usual RSV season.

“More typically, it’s December through February, but last year we had a spike about this time, so it’s not way out of range for what we would have expected to see this year compared to last year,” Van Norman said.

Symptoms of RSV include a runny nose, a decrease in appetite and a cough.

Because there is no RSV vaccine, Van Norman said it’s important families keep up with vaccines for other viral diseases.

“Encouraging people to do what they can do, get their flu shots, to get their COVID boosters as they become available because staying up to date with all that helps overall with infections that are happening in the home,” she said.

Dr. Michael Meyer with Children’s Wisconsin said while no RSV vaccine exists, it’s something scientists expect to develop.

“My hope and goal as we go through this is that we are able to achieve an RSV vaccine somewhere in the future because of the impact on children,” said Meyer.

Van Norman said the best things families can do to prevent illnesses like RSV are washing hands, covering coughs and staying home when sick.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.