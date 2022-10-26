Renovation of local domestic violence shelter unveiled

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A newly-renovated space will help a local domestic violence shelter help more people.

For safety reasons, Duluth’s Safe Haven held its open house off-site at Zeitgeist Tuesday afternoon.

Renovation includes more rooms and better security. (kbjr)

However, people could tour the new space using virtual reality goggles.

The $3 million remodel means double the number of rooms to meet increased demand.

They’re also adding more security, accessible bathrooms and a playroom.

“We know that they’re going through so much, and they deserve a space that’s beautiful, that’s functional, that’s private, that better meets their needs than the space we’ve been utilizing for over 20 years,” said Safe Haven Executive Director Brittany Robb.

Fundraising for the project is still underway.

The remodel should be finished sometime next year.

