MN Power seeking iconic Christmas tree for downtown Duluth
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN -- Minnesota Power is still looking for its iconic Christmas tree to adorn Lake Superior Plaza in Downtown Duluth this season.
They’re hoping a community member has one in their yard they’d be willing to donate.
The tree should be a full spruce, 20-to-30 feet tall, easy to access, and located in the Twin Ports area.
If you think you have the perfect fit, you can call Lori with Minnesota Power at 218-355-3155.
The tree will be lit up in downtown Duluth through the holidays.
Minnesota Power is planning a special tree lighting ceremony for 5 p.m. on November 18, the same night as the Christmas City of the North Parade.
