MN Power seeking iconic Christmas tree for downtown Duluth

DULUTH, MN -- Minnesota Power is still looking for its iconic Christmas tree to adorn Lake Superior Plaza in Downtown Duluth this season.

They’re hoping a community member has one in their yard they’d be willing to donate.

The tree should be a full spruce, 20-to-30 feet tall, easy to access, and located in the Twin Ports area.

If you think you have the perfect fit, you can call Lori with Minnesota Power at 218-355-3155.

The tree will be lit up in downtown Duluth through the holidays.

Minnesota Power is planning a special tree lighting ceremony for 5 p.m. on November 18, the same night as the Christmas City of the North Parade.

