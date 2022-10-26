MN Power seeking iconic Christmas tree for downtown Duluth

Community members gather around the Christmas tree on Duluth's Lake Superior Plaza.
Community members gather around the Christmas tree on Duluth's Lake Superior Plaza.(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- Minnesota Power is still looking for its iconic Christmas tree to adorn Lake Superior Plaza in Downtown Duluth this season.

They’re hoping a community member has one in their yard they’d be willing to donate.

The tree should be a full spruce, 20-to-30 feet tall, easy to access, and located in the Twin Ports area.

If you think you have the perfect fit, you can call Lori with Minnesota Power at 218-355-3155.

The tree will be lit up in downtown Duluth through the holidays.

Minnesota Power is planning a special tree lighting ceremony for 5 p.m. on November 18, the same night as the Christmas City of the North Parade.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Nelson, Darla Queen
Mt. Iron couple charged with sexually abusing infant
Authorities are investigating after a 10-year-old boy died on October 20.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in Cass County
This year, the spooky haunted school bus makes its appearance at Superior School Districts...
Superior school bus drivers transform bus into Halloween fright
Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and...
Apple says iMessage problems fixed
Neighbors react to the news that others residents were killed after a fire broke out in their...
Police: 6 who died in Wisconsin apartment fire had been shot

Latest News

Drizzle gives way to sun over the next three days
Drizzle may dabble with Thursday but the weekend still looks to be mild and dry
Itasca Co. Sheriff candidates both prioritize financial stability
Itasca Co. Sheriff candidates both prioritize financial stability
Current Grand Rapids Police Officer Jeff Carlson and Nashwauk Police Chief Joe Dasovich are...
Itasca Co. Sheriff candidates both prioritize financial stability
Renovation includes more rooms and better security.
Renovation of local domestic violence shelter unveiled