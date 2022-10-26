Itasca Co. Sheriff candidates both prioritize financial stability

ITASCA CO.,MN. (Northern News Now) - On November 8, Itasca County voters will choose their next law enforcement leader.

Current Grand Rapids Police Officer Jeff Carlson and Nashwauk Police Chief Joe Dasovich are both running for Sheriff.

Besides being Chief of Police, Dasovich is involved with the Nashwauk Volunteer Fire Department and vice president of the Nashwauk School Board.

Dasovich said he wants to combat violent crime in Itasca County through youth education and increasing partnerships with local task forces. Still, his main goal is to bring financial stability to Itasca County. Especially when it comes to the new jail project and how residents vote to fund it.

“If they decide to vote for the 1% sales tax and that turns out to not be enough, I don’t want to see a huge property tax increase. I think proper management is going to be key,” said Dasovich.

His opponent, Jeff Carlson, has been with Grand Rapids police since 2007.

He also sees financial stability as a priority and, if elected, hopes to reduce budgets and keep any extra costs from the new jail off taxpayers.

Carlson would also like to train all deputies in active shooter response, implement community policing strategies and make the Sheriff’s office more accessible.

“What I want to do is reach out and touch every township in Itasca County on a quarterly basis so that individuals in those communities have the ability to come forward and be inclusive in the community and be able to let what their issues are known to the Sheriff’s office so we can work and come up with solutions for them,” said Carlson.

Current Itasca County Sheriff Vic Williams chose not to run again.

