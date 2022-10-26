Esko, Two Harbors, Cloquet and Duluth East all advance to the section semifinals

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It was the start of the 2022 football playoffs in the MSHSL around the Northland on Tuesday night where several teams survived and advanced after their first tests in the section quarterfinals.

Section 7AAA Quarterfinals:

(1) Esko 55 (8) Hibbing 0

(4) Two Harbors 47 (5) Proctor 7

Esko will play Two Harbors in the Section 7AAA semifinals on Saturday at Esko.

Section 7AAAA Quarterfinals:

(4) Cloquet 42 (5) Duluth Denfeld 12

Cloquet will play top seeded Grand Rapids in the Section 7AAAA semifinals on Saturday in Grand Rapids.

Section 7AAAAA Quarterfinals:

(4) Duluth East 35 (5) Cambridge-Isanti 26

Duluth East will play top seeded Elk River on Saturday in Elk River.

