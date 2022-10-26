Drizzle may dabble with Thursday but the weekend still looks to be mild and dry

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see clearing skies. Tonight the skies will remain partly cloudy. Lows will be falling back into the 20′s and 30′s with calm winds.

Clouds above will do little to keep us from getting chilly overnight (KBJR)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will be mostly cloudy. As warm air surges into the region, we will also see a slight chance of some drizzly showers. Highs will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Winds will be SSW 5-15mph.

A high near 51 will be a little warmer than normal on Thursday (KBJR)

FRIDAY: On Friday high pressure will settle in and bring mostly sunny skies! Highs will also be able to climb into the upper 50′s with southwest winds 10-15mph.

High air pressure will lead to a sunny sky for the weekend (KBJR)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will continue to have mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s with south winds 5-10mph.

A warming trend means kids won't freeze for trick or treat this year (KBJR)

