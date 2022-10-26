Drizzle may dabble with Thursday but the weekend still looks to be mild and dry
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see clearing skies. Tonight the skies will remain partly cloudy. Lows will be falling back into the 20′s and 30′s with calm winds.
THURSDAY: Thursday we will be mostly cloudy. As warm air surges into the region, we will also see a slight chance of some drizzly showers. Highs will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Winds will be SSW 5-15mph.
FRIDAY: On Friday high pressure will settle in and bring mostly sunny skies! Highs will also be able to climb into the upper 50′s with southwest winds 10-15mph.
SATURDAY: Saturday we will continue to have mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s with south winds 5-10mph.
