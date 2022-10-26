Cool weather continues, good news in the forecast!

TODAY: High pressure will continue to decrease our clouds this morning with highs reaching the 40s for most areas. Clouds increase again overnight with lows in the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY: Warmer air filters into the region, with most areas getting into the upper 40s to mid 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for scattered light rain, potentially mixed with light snow early in the day. Lows will be in the 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Some clouds early in the morning give way to mostly clear skies late in the morning. Highs will reach the 50s to around 60 degrees with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

