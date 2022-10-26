City by City: Hayward, Duluth, St. Louis County

Hayward, WI- The Hayward Area Memorial Hospital is welcoming guests to their remodeled facilities that are years in the making. A general surgeon will be on hand to demonstrate new robotic equipment and guests will be able to try it for themselves. The new facility includes surgical suites, infusion, family medicine and more. The open house is Thursday, October 27 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Duluth, MN- The Damiano Center is holding an annual event Thursday, October 27. The Donna Howard Community Connect will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local organizations taking part include CHUM, Damiano Center, Life House, Loaves & Fishes, Lutheran Social Services, Safe Haven, Salvation Army and St. Louis County. The event will give people access to winter clothing, a hot meal, vaccines, warrant resolution and other resources. Those who attend will also be given a bag with essential supplies.

St. Louis County, MN- Residents are needed to serve on the Public Health and Human Services Advisory Committee. This committee makes recommendations to the County Board and public health department regarding the needs of St. Louis County. Their overall goal is to champion well-being county-wide and understand community shortcomings and successes. There are four open seats and the terms last two years. The deadline to apply is December 1.

