Xcel Energy warning customers of scammers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Xcel Energy is warning customers some phone numbers posted on online claiming to be for Xcel Energy are actually numbers for scammers.

In a news release, the power company states it, “became aware of a potential scam in which people looking to complete common transactions, including starting new utility service may find a phone number online that connects them to scammers, instead of Xcel Energy.”

The company suggests customers who are looking to start new electric or natural gas service or conduct other business with the company call Xcel Energy directly at 1-800-895-4999.

When customers call the fraudulent number, they are asked to pay money upfront to complete their transaction.

Scammers may also collect customer information including Social Security numbers and credit card numbers.

The company News Release stated some customers may not initially notice they have been scammed, because in some cases the scammers also contact Xcel Energy and pose as the customer, using the customer’s information to start the new service.

Xcel Energy does not charge customers upfront to complete transactions.

Fees associated with transactions like starting service will appear on a customer’s bill.

If you are asked to pay up front to complete a transaction, hang up and contact Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-4999 to let them know about the scam.

