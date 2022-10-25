Superior school bus drivers transform bus into Halloween fright

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -You’ve maybe heard of the Magic School Bus, but what about a haunted school bus?

This year, the spooky haunted school bus makes its appearance at Superior School Districts Halloween Trunk or Treat celebrations.

David See, Director of Transportation for Superior, said his bus drivers decided to transform an old school bus into a Halloween fright for the community to enjoy.

“A lot of kids don’t ride the bus so they love seeing the bus and being able to walk in it and check it out,” See said.

Bus driver Ryan Dallum said the Haunted Bus is a chance to connect with students in a fun, new way.

“I just had a group of kids that are on my morning route, I took my mask off and gave them high fives, and they were delighted to see me and see us in this atmosphere,” Dallum said. “It’s just fun to be part of the community.”

Dallum said fostering connections between school bus drivers and the kids on their routes with community events like this is important.

“Us drivers, we see these kids every single day, and we just get to see them on the bus, but now we get to see them with their families, we get to meet their families,” Dallum said.

You have a few more chances to visit the haunted bus this week in several different locations.

Those are at Great Lakes Elementary School from 5 to 7 on Thursday and at Bryant Elementary School from 6 to 8.

