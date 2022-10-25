Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in Cass County

Authorities are investigating after a 10-year-old boy died on October 20.
Authorities are investigating after a 10-year-old boy died on October 20.(MGN)
By Cody Lenarz
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALKER, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities are investigating after a 10-year-old boy died on October 20.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 medical call around 4 p.m. from a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township near Walker, MN.

When first responders arrived, they learned the boy was injured after falling from a tree.

Medical aid was administered, and the boy was transported by ambulance to a nearby landing zone to board a medical helicopter.

Despite life-saving efforts, the boy died.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office are now investigating his death.

