Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in Cass County

WALKER, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities are investigating after a 10-year-old boy died on October 20.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 medical call around 4 p.m. from a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township near Walker, MN.

When first responders arrived, they learned the boy was injured after falling from a tree.

Medical aid was administered, and the boy was transported by ambulance to a nearby landing zone to board a medical helicopter.

Despite life-saving efforts, the boy died.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office are now investigating his death.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.