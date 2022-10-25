New winter Upper Red Lake walleye regulations

UPPER RED LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - Anglers fishing during the winter season on Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota will have a three-walleye bag limit. That’s one few than last winter.

Only one walleye longer than 17 inches will be allowed to be in possession.

The new Minnesota Department of Natural Resources regulation becomes effective Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

“We are actively managing for optimal spawning stock to maximize the likelihood of strong year classes, which bodes well for future fishing,” said Edie Evarts, Bemidji area fisheries supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“Our fall survey indicated that the walleye population is healthy and there should be an abundance of harvestable fish just under 17 inches, and always an opportunity to catch a larger fish,” Evarts added.

This winter’s walleye regulation on Upper Red Lake is based on the abundance of mature female walleye, or spawning stock, in “optimal” condition.

Last winter, the bag limit was four fish in an effort to reduce “surplus” spawning stock to relive some pressure off the walleye population’s primary forage, yellow perch.

The DNR will determine the 2023 open water harvest regulations after the winter fishing season.

