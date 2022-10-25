New data shows students struggling with math, reading following pandemic

New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on students.(LIVE 5)
By Nora McKeown
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - New data shows the massive impact the pandemic had on student learning.

Students across the country are scoring significantly lower in math and reading compared to pre-covid, including Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress released their 2022 test results Monday, and the numbers are striking, especially when it comes to math scores.

In spring, the test was administered for the first time since before the pandemic.

Between 2019 and this year, a vast majority of states saw a significant decrease in math scores.

While some states didn’t see much change, not a single state saw improvement.

Minnesota saw an 11-point drop from 2019 with 8th graders scoring their lowest in decades.

Wisconsin saw no significant change in math scores for 4th graders, but in 8th graders, scores dropped several points.

However, students in Minnesota and Wisconsin still managed to score above the national average.

U.S. Sec. of Education Miguel Cardona said these trends are alarming.

“If this is not a wakeup call for us to double down efforts and improve education, even before the pandemic, then I don’t know what will,” said Cardona.

When it comes to reading, Minnesota’s 4th graders saw a significant drop off and so did Wisconsin’s 8th graders.

