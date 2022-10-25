MnDOT to hold meeting on Duluth’s Central Entrance project

(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- The community has a chance to weigh in on plans to reconstruct Duluth’s busy Central Entrance.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been studying the corridor, also known as Highway 194, from Trinity Road to Mesaba Avenue.

The agency hopes to reconstruct that stretch to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety; a project MnDOT estimates could cost between $12.2 million and $16.5 million.

On Thursday, November 3, MnDOT will hold an open house-style event at their headquarters at 1123 Mesaba Avenue.

Community members will have the chance to share comments and learn about the project.

MnDOT leaders are still in the early stages of planning for this project.

They’re aiming to develop the reconstruction concept throughout 2023, unveil a final design in 2025, and begin construction in either 2026 or 2027.

Click here to sign up for updates as the project progresses.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Nelson, Darla Queen
Mt. Iron couple charged with sexually abusing infant
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
A crash on I-35 in Duluth is causing some slight traffic delays Monday.
Possible delays on I-35 after crash involving bus
Authorities are investigating after a 10-year-old boy died on October 20.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in Cass County
KBJR mugshot of Shawn Zelazny
Bus driver sentenced to jail time, probation for shuttling team while drunk

Latest News

October 25, 2022: State Trooper Graduation
Minnesota celebrates 35 new State Patrol Trooper Academy grads
MGN
Itasca Co. voters to decide how to pay for new jail
Walleye
New winter Upper Red Lake walleye regulations
Online Scam Alert
Xcel Energy warning customers of scammers
It is cooler than normal now but warmer than normal is coming back
Chilly temps will strike tonight but a warm up should lift them back up by the weekend