MnDOT to hold meeting on Duluth’s Central Entrance project

DULUTH, MN -- The community has a chance to weigh in on plans to reconstruct Duluth’s busy Central Entrance.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been studying the corridor, also known as Highway 194, from Trinity Road to Mesaba Avenue.

The agency hopes to reconstruct that stretch to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety; a project MnDOT estimates could cost between $12.2 million and $16.5 million.

On Thursday, November 3, MnDOT will hold an open house-style event at their headquarters at 1123 Mesaba Avenue.

Community members will have the chance to share comments and learn about the project.

MnDOT leaders are still in the early stages of planning for this project.

They’re aiming to develop the reconstruction concept throughout 2023, unveil a final design in 2025, and begin construction in either 2026 or 2027.

