Minnesota celebrates 35 new State Patrol Trooper Academy grads

October 25, 2022: State Trooper Graduation
October 25, 2022: State Trooper Graduation(Office of Governor Tim Walz & Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan)
By Matt McConico
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) -The 65th class of the Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Academy graduated Tuesday.

The graduation ceremony was held for 35 new cadets. The graduating cadets have backgrounds in law enforcement, military, health care, real estate, sales, and finance.

Cadets began training at Camp Ripley on July 18.

The 14-week course included motor vehicle crash investigation, traffic law, emergency vehicle operations, scenario-based de-escalation, communication and mental health crisis training, and defensive tactics.

Reacting to the class Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol said, “Today’s graduation is proof that the State Patrol continues to hire the best and brightest candidates to become State Troopers... We are thankful for Minnesota’s support for the work we do each day to make the roads safer.”

The cadets are not hitting the streets yet. Cadets will attend additional training at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension before starting field training with another trooper on November 2, 2022.

Following successful completion of field training, they will begin their solo patrols on January 25, 2023.

