Legislation to rename Federal Building after Sen. Paul Wellstone

Senate Photo of Sen. Paul Wellstone
Senate Photo of Sen. Paul Wellstone(US Senate)
By Matt McConico
Published: Oct. 25, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Northern News Now) - There is a move to rename the Federal Building in Minneapolis the “Paul D. Wellstone Federal Building,” in honor of the legacy of the late Senator Paul Wellstone.

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Tina Smith (D-MN) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) introduced the legislation on October 25, 2022, 20 years after the death of Senator Wellstone.

The senator died in an airplane crash along with his wife Sheila, his daughter Marcia, his staff members Tom Lapic, Mary McEvoy, and Will McLaughlin, and pilots Richard Conry and Michael Guess.

Sen. Klobuchar said in the announcement, “Paul showed how getting involved in public service can make a real difference in improving people’s lives. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation that will rename the Federal Building in Minneapolis in Paul’s honor.”

Sen. Smith added, “Paul Wellstone had a profound impact on my life – and the lives of so many Minnesotans – as a public servant and as a friend... By naming this building after him, we hope to honor his legacy and years of service to Minnesota.”

Sen. Grassley also said, “It was an honor to work with and get to know Senator Wellstone. From neighboring states, we often teamed up on agriculture and other issues to find common ground and get things done for Iowans and Minnesotans. Although we had very different political philosophies, we shared a common passion for serving our constituents the best we could.”

