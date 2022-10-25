Itasca Co. voters to decide how to pay for new jail

ITASCA COUNTY, MN -- On Election Day, Itasca County voters will decide how to pay for the new criminal justice center.

The county needs to pay $75 million dollars in bonds to build the new facility, which is currently under construction in downtown Grand Rapids.

The new center will include the jail, courtrooms, and administrative offices.

The state ordered the county to build a new facility, as the current one no longer met safety and health standards.

According to county leaders, there are two options to fund the project.

The first is through a new Itasca County sales tax, which voters will weigh in on on November 8.

The sales tax would apply to most retail sales, rentals, and services throughout the county; however, it would not apply to things like groceries or car sales.

The tax would be in place for 30 years or until the project is paid for, whichever comes first.

County leaders say with a sales tax, tourism spending would contribute to the project’s cost.

But if voters shut down the sales tax, county leaders say they’d have to increase residents’ property taxes by about 10 percent instead, something that would not require voter approval.

Click here to learn more about the proposal.

Meanwhile, Grand Rapids voters also have another decision to make on their ballots November 8.

The city is proposing a half-percent sales tax to help pay for improvements to the IRA Civic Center.

According to the language on the ballot, the city is hoping to collect almost $6 million dollars.

