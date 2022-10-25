Itasca Co. voters to decide how to pay for new jail

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITASCA COUNTY, MN -- On Election Day, Itasca County voters will decide how to pay for the new criminal justice center.

The county needs to pay $75 million dollars in bonds to build the new facility, which is currently under construction in downtown Grand Rapids.

The new center will include the jail, courtrooms, and administrative offices.

The state ordered the county to build a new facility, as the current one no longer met safety and health standards.

According to county leaders, there are two options to fund the project.

The first is through a new Itasca County sales tax, which voters will weigh in on on November 8.

The sales tax would apply to most retail sales, rentals, and services throughout the county; however, it would not apply to things like groceries or car sales.

The tax would be in place for 30 years or until the project is paid for, whichever comes first.

County leaders say with a sales tax, tourism spending would contribute to the project’s cost.

But if voters shut down the sales tax, county leaders say they’d have to increase residents’ property taxes by about 10 percent instead, something that would not require voter approval.

Click here to learn more about the proposal.

Meanwhile, Grand Rapids voters also have another decision to make on their ballots November 8.

The city is proposing a half-percent sales tax to help pay for improvements to the IRA Civic Center.

According to the language on the ballot, the city is hoping to collect almost $6 million dollars.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Nelson, Darla Queen
Mt. Iron couple charged with sexually abusing infant
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
A crash on I-35 in Duluth is causing some slight traffic delays Monday.
Possible delays on I-35 after crash involving bus
Authorities are investigating after a 10-year-old boy died on October 20.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in Cass County
KBJR mugshot of Shawn Zelazny
Bus driver sentenced to jail time, probation for shuttling team while drunk

Latest News

October 25, 2022: State Trooper Graduation
Minnesota celebrates 35 new State Patrol Trooper Academy grads
Walleye
New winter Upper Red Lake walleye regulations
Online Scam Alert
Xcel Energy warning customers of scammers
It is cooler than normal now but warmer than normal is coming back
Chilly temps will strike tonight but a warm up should lift them back up by the weekend