Death investigation underway after man found unconscious in grain bin elevator

The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) – Emergency crews in Illinois fought to rescue an unconscious man trapped in a grain bin elevator Tuesday morning.

Rescue teams were called around 8 a.m. to ADM Grain in Seward.

The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

No information on the man’s identity has been released.

An investigation into the man’s death is underway.

Copyright 2022 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Nelson, Darla Queen
Mt. Iron couple charged with sexually abusing infant
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
A crash on I-35 in Duluth is causing some slight traffic delays Monday.
Possible delays on I-35 after crash involving bus
KBJR mugshot of Shawn Zelazny
Bus driver sentenced to jail time, probation for shuttling team while drunk
This year, the spooky haunted school bus makes its appearance at Superior School Districts...
Superior school bus drivers transform bus into Halloween fright

Latest News

Gregory Tanner is charged with theft of property, forgery, financial exploitation of an elderly...
Man arrested after mother-in-law’s body found buried in flower bed, officials say
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant
President Joe Biden get a booster vaccine Tuesday at the White House.
Biden gets updated COVID-19 booster shot, promotes vaccine
Debt
For those battling credit card debt, a call to your credit company could help lower your bills
FILE - Hope Hicks, former White House communications director, arrives to meet behind closed...
Jan. 6 panel interviews former Trump aide Hope Hicks