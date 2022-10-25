Cooler weather arrives today, slowly warming this week

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TODAY: The bulk of the day will be mostly cloudy with highs reaching the 40s to around 50 degrees. A few rain and snow showers will be possible along the borderlands of MN and Canada. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 5-15 MPH. Lows dip into the 20s and 30s with decreasing clouds.

WEDENSDAY: Most of the region will see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s. A stray shower will be possible early along the borderlands of MN and Canada, but that chance is very low. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase during the morning with a slight chance for light rain/snow mix. Otherwise, clouds decrease into the afternoon with highs in the 40s and 50s.

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

