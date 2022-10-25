City by City: Chisholm, Wisconsin, Hayward

The Sherman and Ruth Weiss public library is hosting a stuffed animal sleepover Tuesday, October 25.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chisholm, MN- The Chisholm Chamber of Commerce and Chisholm Community Foundation are holding a candidate forum ahead of election night. The forum will feature those running for school board, city council and mayor. There are four seats and four candidates for the school board, four candidates and two seats for the city council and two people running for mayor. The candidate forum begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 27 at the Chisholm Senior Citizens Center. Organizers anticipate it will last a few hours.

Wisconsin- An annual art contest is open for local students. 4th, 5th and 6th-grade students statewide are eligible to submit artwork for the 2023 Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest through the Wisconsin DNR. The contest’s goal is to create a poster that teaches the importance of enjoying wildlife in the wild. This year’s theme is “If you care, leave them there.” Submissions are due in February.

Hayward, WI- The Sherman and Ruth Weiss public library is hosting a stuffed animal sleepover Tuesday, October 25. Families can bring their favorite stuffed animal to the Sherman and Ruth Weiss Community Library starting at 3 p.m. for storytime. Enjoy Halloween games and treats at the library but then kids will leave their stuffie for the night and come back the next day to see what it was up to after hours! The library will share photos of the fun on its Facebook page.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Superior National Forest, Tower, Superior

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Nelson, Darla Queen
Mt. Iron couple charged with sexually abusing infant
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
Fire damages home in Gary neighborhood early Sunday morning
Fire damages home in Gary neighborhood early Sunday morning
A crash on I-35 in Duluth is causing some slight traffic delays Monday.
Possible delays on I-35 after crash involving bus
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide...
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead

Latest News

Hibbing community bands together to take care of local farm
Community comes together to support woman after surgery
Send us a report to be featured in Trail by Trail.
Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Cable, Chisholm
Haunted Ship room for those with disabilities
Duluth Haunted Ship makes special, scary room for volunteer
Meals On Wheels Volunteers
Organization needs more North Shore food delivery volunteers