City by City: Chisholm, Wisconsin, Hayward

Chisholm, MN- The Chisholm Chamber of Commerce and Chisholm Community Foundation are holding a candidate forum ahead of election night. The forum will feature those running for school board, city council and mayor. There are four seats and four candidates for the school board, four candidates and two seats for the city council and two people running for mayor. The candidate forum begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 27 at the Chisholm Senior Citizens Center. Organizers anticipate it will last a few hours.

Wisconsin- An annual art contest is open for local students. 4th, 5th and 6th-grade students statewide are eligible to submit artwork for the 2023 Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest through the Wisconsin DNR. The contest’s goal is to create a poster that teaches the importance of enjoying wildlife in the wild. This year’s theme is “If you care, leave them there.” Submissions are due in February.

Hayward, WI- The Sherman and Ruth Weiss public library is hosting a stuffed animal sleepover Tuesday, October 25. Families can bring their favorite stuffed animal to the Sherman and Ruth Weiss Community Library starting at 3 p.m. for storytime. Enjoy Halloween games and treats at the library but then kids will leave their stuffie for the night and come back the next day to see what it was up to after hours! The library will share photos of the fun on its Facebook page.

