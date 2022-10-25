Chilly temps will strike tonight but a warm up should lift them back up by the weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies, but later tonight the skies will be clearing out as high pressure moves in. Lows will be in the 20′s and 30′s with light winds out of the northwest.

20's will register on regional thermometers inland with 30's possible lakeside tonight (KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies. Highs will still be held to the mid-40′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

Wednesday will be sunny but a bit cooler than normal (KBJR)

THURSDAY: Winds will become more southerly on Thursday. This will lead to temperatures jumping back into the 50′s for highs. Expect partly sunny skies with a very small chance of some light showers in the afternoon. Winds will be south 10-15mph.

A high to the east will induce a southwesterly flow of wind to our region on Thursday to start a weekend warm up (KBJR)

FRIDAY: On Friday we will start out partly cloudy, then see mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50′s with southerly winds 5-15mph. Should be another beautiful weekend ahead!

The week ahead will be dry and mild for the most part (KBJR)

