Chilly temps will strike tonight but a warm up should lift them back up by the weekend

By Adam Lorch
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies, but later tonight the skies will be clearing out as high pressure moves in. Lows will be in the 20′s and 30′s with light winds out of the northwest.

20's will register on regional thermometers inland with 30's possible lakeside tonight
20's will register on regional thermometers inland with 30's possible lakeside tonight(KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies. Highs will still be held to the mid-40′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

Wednesday will be sunny but a bit cooler than normal
Wednesday will be sunny but a bit cooler than normal(KBJR)

THURSDAY: Winds will become more southerly on Thursday. This will lead to temperatures jumping back into the 50′s for highs. Expect partly sunny skies with a very small chance of some light showers in the afternoon. Winds will be south 10-15mph.

A high to the east will induce a southwesterly flow of wind to our region on Thursday to start...
A high to the east will induce a southwesterly flow of wind to our region on Thursday to start a weekend warm up(KBJR)

FRIDAY: On Friday we will start out partly cloudy, then see mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50′s with southerly winds 5-15mph. Should be another beautiful weekend ahead!

The week ahead will be dry and mild for the most part
The week ahead will be dry and mild for the most part(KBJR)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Nelson, Darla Queen
Mt. Iron couple charged with sexually abusing infant
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
A crash on I-35 in Duluth is causing some slight traffic delays Monday.
Possible delays on I-35 after crash involving bus
Authorities are investigating after a 10-year-old boy died on October 20.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in Cass County
KBJR mugshot of Shawn Zelazny
Bus driver sentenced to jail time, probation for shuttling team while drunk

Latest News

KBWX 10/25
KBWX 10/25
10/25/22 NNN AM WX
10/25/22 NNN AM WX
WX GFX
Cooler weather arrives today, slowly warming this week
KBWX 10/24
KBWX 10/24