Wisconsin’s U.S. Senator meets with Enbridge leaders in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - With just a few more days until the midterm elections, one of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators made a stop in the Twin Ports Monday.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson is seeking his third term representing Wisconsin in the senate.

He’s running against the state’s current Lieutenant Governor, democrat Mandela Barnes.

In his non-campaign trip to the Twin Ports Monday, Johnson met with leaders at Enbridge Energy.

According to Johnson, the fuel carried in Enbridge’s pipelines is vital to our economy.

“It’s so important to understand that in order to compete globally we need cheap energy,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, fossil fuels, like those transported by Enbridge, can provide that.

“We need to be able to permit these pipelines, in recognizing that that is the safest and most cost-efficient way of transporting oil and gas,” Johnson said.

But, according to the Mandela Barnes Campaign, the Johnson campaign has received money from the fossil fuel industry.

Spokesperson Maddy McDaniel provided Northern News Now with the following statement.

“Why would Wisconsinites ever entrust energy policy to the guy who has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in political support from Big Oil?”

According to Johnson, he’s not a climate change denier, but he’s said he’s not an alarmist.

He said changing energy habits in the U.S. won’t make much difference unless the whole world follows suit.

“We could eliminate all CO2 in America, and even by environmentalist’s own models, that wouldn’t impact climate change by even a full degree. As long as China and India are going to be burning fossil fuels, then that’s what they’re going to burn,” Senator Johnson said.

The Barnes Campaign statement included the following passage.

“Ron Johnson would rather mortgage our futures and allow China to take the lead on clean energy manufacturing than stand up to the oil executives who have bought his loyalty.”

Election day will be held on November 8, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.