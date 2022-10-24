Teamsters Local 320 releases details of tentative agreement with U of M system

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - We’re learning more information Sunday about the tentative agreement between workers with Teamsters Local 320 and the University of Minnesota system.

A four-day strike at campuses in the Twin Cities and Duluth has been called off thanks to the agreement.

As part of the proposed contract, workers will see a $20 per hour minimum wage that is back-dated to July 1st of this year.

Teamster employees at the top of the pay scale would receive a 5% minimum increase.

The agreement also focuses on summer employment for dining hall workers, bargaining rights over health insurance, and designating Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

Members are expected to vote in the coming days.

For more information about the tentative agreement between Teamsters Local 320 and the University of Minnesota system, click here.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.