Teamsters Local 320 releases details of tentative agreement with U of M system

University of Minnesota, Duluth
University of Minnesota, Duluth
By Robb Coles
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - We’re learning more information Sunday about the tentative agreement between workers with Teamsters Local 320 and the University of Minnesota system.

A four-day strike at campuses in the Twin Cities and Duluth has been called off thanks to the agreement.

As part of the proposed contract, workers will see a $20 per hour minimum wage that is back-dated to July 1st of this year.

Teamster employees at the top of the pay scale would receive a 5% minimum increase.

The agreement also focuses on summer employment for dining hall workers, bargaining rights over health insurance, and designating Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

Members are expected to vote in the coming days.

For more information about the tentative agreement between Teamsters Local 320 and the University of Minnesota system, click here.

