Showers will start the work week but mild, dry conditions could finish it

By Adam Lorch
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon will see mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers. The rain will mostly be from the Ports and east into the Arrowhead and Northern Wisconsin. The rain will last till about 10 or 11pm, then we will have mostly cloudy skies the rest of the night. Lows will be in the 30′s.

40% rain chance tonight
40% rain chance tonight(KBJR)

TUESDAY: Some light flurries may fly early Tuesday morning in Central Minnesota, the rest of the region will see clearing skies to become partly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40′s with WNW winds 5-10mph.

the sun will try to return Tuesday
the sun will try to return Tuesday(KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: A quiet reminder of the week! Wednesday we will have mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-40′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

high pressure will make Wednesday nice and sunny
high pressure will make Wednesday nice and sunny(KBJR)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Southerly winds will help highs reach into the 50′s through the weekend.

the week ahead starts a hair cooler than normal but finishes a hair warmer than normal
the week ahead starts a hair cooler than normal but finishes a hair warmer than normal(KBJR)

