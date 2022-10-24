Possible delays on I-35 after crash involving bus

DULUTH, MN -- Drivers should expect delays on I-35 in Duluth Monday afternoon as crews respond to a crash apparently involving a school bus.

The crash was first reported on Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 511 page around 1:05 p.m.

It happened in the northbound lanes near the Twin Ports Interchange construction zone.

No word on how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt.

Check back for updates.

