Possible delays on I-35 after crash involving bus

A crash on I-35 in Duluth is causing some slight traffic delays Monday.
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN -- Drivers should expect delays on I-35 in Duluth Monday afternoon as crews respond to a crash apparently involving a school bus.

The crash was first reported on Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 511 page around 1:05 p.m.

It happened in the northbound lanes near the Twin Ports Interchange construction zone.

No word on how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt.

Check back for updates.

