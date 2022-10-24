Mt. Iron couple charged with sexually abusing infant

MT. IRON, MN -- A couple living in Mountain Iron has been charged after allegedly sexually abusing an infant and possessing child pornography.

According to court documents, Andrew Michael Nelson, 41, and Darla Jean Quenn, 34, each face four felonies, including: first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and possessing pornographic work.

On October 3, law enforcement received information from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension saying Nelson had uploaded “numerous photos and videos of child pornography.

Law enforcement obtained a warrant and searched Nelson’s apartment on October 19.

There, authorities say they took computers and electronic devices as evidence, some of which appeared to be “freshly damaged,” according to law enforcement.

Authorities interviewed Nelson, who admitted to uploading child pornography online. However, he denied engaging in sexual activity with children or ever taking pornographic photos or video of children himself.

During the conversation with Nelson, his girlfriend, Queen, arrived at the apartment.

Nelson left the room as authorities questioned Queen about her knowledge of Nelson’s actions.

She admitted she was aware Nelson viewed child pornography and, according to court documents, told officers she watched it with him.

According to court documents, Queen eventually told authorities she and Nelson sexually abused an infant child they knew at their apartment on two separate occasions in September 2022.

When law enforcement asked Nelson about these accusations, he denied them.

Both Nelson and Queen were taken into custody.

They were charged Friday, and a judge set Nelson’s bail at $250,000 and Queen’s bail at $100,000.

Their next court appearances are set for Nov. 7.

