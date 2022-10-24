LIVE: Merrick Garland, other Justice Dept. leaders, to hold press conference

Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will discuss a national security issue on Monday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss a national security matter.

According to media reports, they will be discussing ”alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the U.S.”

The Department of Justice didn’t clarify the matter in its brief statement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages home in Gary neighborhood early Sunday morning
Fire damages home in Gary neighborhood early Sunday morning
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide...
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead
Hibbing community bands together to take care of local farm
Community comes together to support woman after surgery
An 8-year-old boy made a special trip with his father to catch a San Francisco 49ers game while...
Boy awaiting kidney transplant takes special football trip, receives gift from Jimmy Garappolo
Candidates for St. Louis County sheriff took the stage for another forum to help voters...
Lukovsky, Ramsay sit down for another forum ahead of election

Latest News

Adam Montgomery, with defense attorneys Caroline Smith, far left, and Paige Pihl-Buckley...
Father arrested in case of missing girl Harmony Montgomery
Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London on Monday. The...
Rishi Sunak, UK’s next PM, faces major economic problems
FILE PHOTO - Tennessee officials said a black bear injured a man vacationing in a cabin.
Black bear breaks into cabin, injures vacationing man, wildlife officials say
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. Ethan...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
LIVE: Garland, DOJ hold news conference on 'significant' national security matter