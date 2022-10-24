Gusty winds with chance for rain early this week

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: An area of low pressure will bring a chance for scattered showers and rumbles of thunder today with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be gusty out of the SW at 10-25 MPH, gusting over 35 MPH at times. High temperatures in the 60s will happen later this morning before they slowly fall into the afternoon. Rain becomes more likely once again along a cold front overnight, mainly in NW Wisconsin and MI.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies move through early in the day with clearing skies late. A stray rain/snow shower will be possible along the borderlands of MN and Canada. Highs reach the 40s to around 50 degrees with lows in the 20s and 30s.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure keeps skies partly cloudy to mostly clear with highs in the 40s. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s with mostly clear skies.

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

