Duluth’s first responders compete in fundraiser

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The spirit of friendly competition was high over at Ordean East Middle School.

The Starks Academy, a non-profit that aims to change lives using basketball as a tool, brought back the community Slam Jam fundraiser basketball tournament.

Starting off with an age-old rivalry.

“Come out, get ready, bring it on. We are ready to go,” the Duluth Police Department’s public information officer, Mattie Hjelseth, said.

The Duluth Police Department and Fire Department went head-to-head.

Shooting some hoops for a good cause.

“It’s a great competitive game,” Hjelseth said. “We’re excited to take them on and just raise some money.”

Fundraising for the Northland Youth Basketball Alliance, who hope to expand youth basketball opportunities in the area in a way that can be fun for anyone.

Something the Duluth Police Department said was a great way to have fun with people in the area.

“It’s just a great way to get out and build those relationships with the community, and just let them know that we are people too, and we love playing basketball just like everybody else,” Hjelseth said.

Bringing out first responders to play basketball is something that is important to the community.

Showing kids how the sport brings everyone together no matter their background.

“Basketball is the most accessible sport. It’s not close. All you need is a ball and hoops,” Dyami Starks, the Starks Academy director, said. “I think through basketball you can break down barriers and introduce kids to kids they would have never seen.”

Creating an environment where everyone is welcome.

“Basketball just breaks down so many barriers organically, so we don’t want that opportunity to be gone for kids because they can’t afford it, so that’s really what our mission was from the start,” Starks said.

For them, this is just the first step in bringing more resources for youth in Duluth.

“We are looking to build a lot of free programming in the future. Whether it’s camps, clinics, workouts, sponsoring kids for AAU, providing equipment, free shoes,” Starks said.

