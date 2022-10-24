Bus driver sentenced to jail time, probation for shuttling team while drunk

HIBBING, MN -- A Sturgeon Lake man will spend time in jail and on probation after driving the Denfeld High School boys basketball team to a game in Hibbing while drunk.

Back in August, Shawn Zelazny, 48, pleaded guilty to the December 2021 incident in St. Louis County Court.

Monday, a judge sentenced Zelazny to two years supervised probation and 60 days in custody, which is to be served one weekend per month over the next two years.

“Mr. Zelazny’s actions placed the lives and safety of an entire basketball team at risk. Because of the egregiousness of this conduct, the Saint Louis County Attorney’s Office joined Arrowhead Regional Corrections in requesting a more significant sentence than customary for similar charges,” according to a news release from the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, basketball coaches and eight teens were on the bus in December 2021.

Passengers say Zelazny hit a stop sign, drove the bus the wrong way on the road and missed multiple turns.

Eventually the coaches convinced him to pull over.

Authorities say his blood alcohol content was .218, more than three times the legal driving limit.

No one was hurt.

