Bus driver sentenced to jail time, probation for shuttling team while drunk

KBJR mugshot of Shawn Zelazny
KBJR mugshot of Shawn Zelazny(KBJR 6 News)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIBBING, MN -- A Sturgeon Lake man will spend time in jail and on probation after driving the Denfeld High School boys basketball team to a game in Hibbing while drunk.

Back in August, Shawn Zelazny, 48, pleaded guilty to the December 2021 incident in St. Louis County Court.

Monday, a judge sentenced Zelazny to two years supervised probation and 60 days in custody, which is to be served one weekend per month over the next two years.

“Mr. Zelazny’s actions placed the lives and safety of an entire basketball team at risk. Because of the egregiousness of this conduct, the Saint Louis County Attorney’s Office joined Arrowhead Regional Corrections in requesting a more significant sentence than customary for similar charges,” according to a news release from the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, basketball coaches and eight teens were on the bus in December 2021.

Passengers say Zelazny hit a stop sign, drove the bus the wrong way on the road and missed multiple turns.

Eventually the coaches convinced him to pull over.

Authorities say his blood alcohol content was .218, more than three times the legal driving limit.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages home in Gary neighborhood early Sunday morning
Fire damages home in Gary neighborhood early Sunday morning
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide...
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead
Hibbing community bands together to take care of local farm
Community comes together to support woman after surgery
An 8-year-old boy made a special trip with his father to catch a San Francisco 49ers game while...
Boy awaiting kidney transplant takes special football trip, receives gift from Jimmy Garappolo
Candidates for St. Louis County sheriff took the stage for another forum to help voters...
Lukovsky, Ramsay sit down for another forum ahead of election

Latest News

FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
Andrew Nelson, Darla Queen
Mt. Iron couple charged with sexually abusing infant
UMD Women's Soccer
UMD Women's Soccer
Candidates for St. Louis County sheriff took the stage for another forum to help voters...
Lukovsky, Ramsay sit down for another forum ahead of election