A World of Accordions celebrates Oktoberfest with annual concert

A World of Accordions celebrates Oktoberfest with annual concert
A World of Accordions celebrates Oktoberfest with annual concert(KBJR)
By Isabelle Hopewell
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Musicians came together in harmony Sunday at A World of Accordions’ Oktoberfest celebration.

The concert celebrates the end of the harvest season by spreading joy through music, food and friendship before winter.

Over thirty musicians traveled from all over to perform in Superior and share the love they have for the instrument.

The set list featured a diverse range of styles from classical to polka.

Helmi Harrington, A World of Accordions President and Museum Curator, explained how important events like these are for A World of Accordions.

“It represents the feelings of gratitude we have for the American stage and scene that allows everyone to enjoy music regardless of where they come from,” Harrington said.

A World of Accordions hosts concerts throughout the year and is always looking for more support. You can find out more on how to get involved here.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home was damaged in a Hermantown plane crash.
NTSB releases initial report from Hermantown plane crash
Hibbing community bands together to take care of local farm
Community comes together to support woman after surgery
Credit: John Lundstrom
Woman identified, charged in Hibbing campaign mail theft
DULUTH, MN
St. Louis County Teamsters say strike “absolutely” on the table
Fire damages home in Gary neighborhood early Sunday morning
Fire damages home in Gary neighborhood early Sunday morning

Latest News

Fire damages home in Gary neighborhood early Sunday morning
Fire damages home in Gary neighborhood early Sunday morning
Candidates for St. Louis County sheriff took the stage for another forum to help voters...
Lukovsky, Ramsay sit down for another forum ahead of election
Hibbing community bands together to take care of local farm
Community comes together to support woman after surgery
Community comes together to support woman after surgery
Community comes together to support woman after surgery