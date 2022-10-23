A World of Accordions celebrates Oktoberfest with annual concert

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Musicians came together in harmony Sunday at A World of Accordions’ Oktoberfest celebration.

The concert celebrates the end of the harvest season by spreading joy through music, food and friendship before winter.

Over thirty musicians traveled from all over to perform in Superior and share the love they have for the instrument.

The set list featured a diverse range of styles from classical to polka.

Helmi Harrington, A World of Accordions President and Museum Curator, explained how important events like these are for A World of Accordions.

“It represents the feelings of gratitude we have for the American stage and scene that allows everyone to enjoy music regardless of where they come from,” Harrington said.

A World of Accordions hosts concerts throughout the year and is always looking for more support. You can find out more on how to get involved here.

