US Army reports ‘barricade situation’ at base outside DC

FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base outside the nation’s capital.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — A “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement officials to a U.S. Army base outside the nation’s capital Sunday, according to the official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia.

The base tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that its law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning.

“The situation is ongoing, & we cannot comment further at this time,” the base tweeted.

It provided no other details except to say some of the gates to the installation remained open.

Fort Belvoir sits on about 8,800 acres of land along the Potomac River in Fairfax County and is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Washington.

The base is home to several Army command headquarters, elements of the Army Reserve and Army National Guard and nine Department of Defense agencies, according to a Department of Defense website that serves the military community. The installation has 2,154 family housing quarters and seven child youth service facilities, according to Fort Belvoir’s 2022 strategic plan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home was damaged in a Hermantown plane crash.
NTSB releases initial report from Hermantown plane crash
Credit: John Lundstrom
Woman identified, charged in Hibbing campaign mail theft
Hibbing community bands together to take care of local farm
Community comes together to support woman after surgery
DULUTH, MN
St. Louis County Teamsters say strike “absolutely” on the table
36 guests visit the Duluth Rose Garden at the start of the Lake Superior Splendor tour.
Duluth rose experts host annual rose tipping event

Latest News

Candidates for St. Louis County sheriff took the stage for another forum to help voters...
Lukovsky, Ramsay sit down for another forum ahead of election
FILE - Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the...
Cheney: Jan. 6 panel does not rule out Trump’s live TV testimony
Tire marks from drifting can be seen in the intersection of Archer and Kedzie avenues, where a...
Gunfire during illegal racing on Chicago street kills 3
Russia’s latest war strategy of targeting power plants appears to be aimed at diminishing...
Russia’s defense chief warns of ‘dirty bomb’ provocation