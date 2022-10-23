Superior FD holds open house for the first time since pandemic

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - In Superior, leaders with the fire department opened their doors to the public Saturday.

It’s part of a special open house the Superior Fire Department holds ever year.

But Fire Chief Scott Gordon said the gathering has been on hold for the past two years due to the pandemic.

He said the department is excited to once again welcome community members in to get a closer look at the work the department does.

According to Gordon, the open house allows members of the public to gain a better understanding of the types of emergency services the department provides and get a look at their new facility.

“We want everyone in the public to know not only who we are, most people who the firefighters are, but what they are, to be able to showcase this new building that sits here on the corner of 34th and Tower. We’re very thankful for the citizens of Superior,” Gordon said.

In addition to building tours, Gordon said community members could also observe rescue demonstrations and get a close look at both new and older equipment.

