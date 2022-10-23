Lukovsky, Ramsay sit down for another forum ahead of election

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Candidates for St. Louis County sheriff took the stage for another forum to help voters determine which of them can best serve our region,

Jason Lukovsky currently serves as Undersheriff for St. Louis County and has spent 24 years with the sheriff’s office.

He’s facing Gordon Ramsay, former Duluth police chief, who’s been on the force for 29 years.

When asked what issue they would prioritize most if elected, Lukovsky said the opioid and fentanyl epidemic are his biggest concern.

“We also need to focus on preventative measures and aftercare,” Lukovsky said. “We’re seeing our jail being used as a housing facility for people who deserve treatment rather than incarceration.”

Ramsay, on the other hand, said he’d first like to address staffing shortages across the county.

“Right now staffing is a huge issue at the sheriff’s department. 911 is hemorrhaging dispatchers,” Ramsay said. “They recently lowered the amount of minimum dispatchers from nine to seven. Mandatory overtime and other issues are really creating a tough work environment there.”

They were also asked more broadly what they’d hope to accomplish as sheriff.

“You know, we talk about the need for law enforcement and the criminal justice system. I would really like ot see that need diminish sigificantly where we don’t need 911, we don’t need law enforcement,” said Ramsay. “Now, the reality of that is limited, but I would like to see the drug issues we’re having, the crime issues we’re having and the trust in public safety diminish.”

Lukovsky said he just wants to continue providing good service to the county.

“If elected sheriff, I would hope that we’re going to continue providing the excellent service to our citizens that we are providing right now,” he said. “We can talk crime trends, crime analysis all day long, but ultimately St. Louis County is a very safe place and that’s large in part due to the work of our staff. The cooperation between agencies in this county.”

They were also asked about efforts to diversify the sheriff’s office.

Ramsay said he prides himself on bringing women and people of color to the force in his time as chief.

Lukovsky said he’s been supportive of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.