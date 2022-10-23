Fire damages home in Gary neighborhood early Sunday morning

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - DULUTH, MN. -- A fire early Sunday morning caused $250,000 in estimated damages to a home in the Gary neighborhood of Duluth.

According to authorities, at 12:35 a.m. the Duluth Fire Department was dispatched for a report of a fire at a single-family home.

When firefighters arrived three minutes later, they discovered heavy fire showing from the back deck and climbing two stories on the back of the house.

The fire had also entered the house on both levels after the fire had broken the windows.

There were two adults and two teenage children at home at the time.

The fire was discovered burning the back wooden deck by one of the children who then alerted the rest of the family, likely saving lives.

The family was able to escape along with three family dogs.

Unfortunately, the house is heavily damaged and the contents are nearly a total loss due to heat and smoke damage.

The displaced family was able to shelter with other family members.

There were no injuries to the family or the firefighters.

The cause is being investigated by the Duluth Fire Marshal’s office, but according to authorities, it was likely accidental and caused by a charcoal barbeque grill.

Nearly 2000 feet of supply line was laid to fight this fire and Commonwealth Ave, 101st Ave W, and Reis St. were blocked for approximately three hours.

