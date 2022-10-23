Essentia hosts 6th annual Heart-Failure Symposium

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A local hospital held an event Saturday for survivors of heart failure and their families.

It was the 6th annual Essentia Health’s Heart Failure Symposium.

It was not held the previous two years due to COVID, so organizers said they were excited to bring the event back.

The event is focused on heart failure patients and their loved ones learning more about living with the disease, lifestyle changes to increase the quality of life and planning for the future.

Essentia said it’s very important for people to be aware of heart failure.

“Heart failure, as a lot of people may or may not know, is very common. It’s the number one reason patients over the age of 65 are admitted to the hospital. So there’s a lot of lifestyle changes that come in with this and lots of education to help them build a better quality of life,” said Essentia Heart Failure Program Manager Denise Buxbaum.

She said 89 patients and their families participated.

