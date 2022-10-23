Community comes together to support woman after surgery

HIBBING, MN. -- “I just think it’s so amazing to see the horse community and non-horse community come together for one person, and it’s just been amazing to watch,” Autum’s childhood friend, Hannah Clement, said.

The Hibbing community spent their Saturday on the Mohawk Family farm.

“You know today there is a lot of work to be done before winter,” Autum’s relative, Amy Sirjord, said

And all for Autum Mohawk, who had to get emergency surgery just last week.

“It’s said that she was warming up her horse and something happened where he veered and she fell off,” Sirjord said.

Autum was at the Verdale pro-elite final, barrel racing with her horse Red, when she fell off.

She suffered a brain bleed and was rushed to the St. Cloud Hospital where she got surgery.

Mohawk made it through the surgery and is now recovering.

Now, as a surprise to the Mohawk family, friends and family of Autum came together to work on their farm.

“We got to get the fences fixed, horses to the north pasture, get the baby halter broke.” Hannah Clement said.

Just trying to make the Mohawk family’s lives a little bit easier.

“It’s one less thing off their plate that they have to worry about,” the Mohawk’s neighbor, Kris Clement, said. “Things are taken care of on this end.”

Something everyone says makes them feel lucky to live in a place like Hibbing

“It’s honestly so heartwarming to see how many have jumped in and immediately help,” Hannah said.

If you are looking to support or donate to the Mohawk family, you can visit this link.

