Badgers come into AMSOIL and sweep No. 10 Bulldogs

By Kevin Moore and Alexis Beckett
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No. 10 Bulldogs couldn’t muster up any offense and lost to the Badgers 3-0, getting swept by the Badgers on home ice.

Up next for the Bulldogs, another home series, this time against Cornell.

