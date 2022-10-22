Warm Sunday before cooler air arrives Monday

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

This evening and tonight: Through the rest of this evening, we are looking at a mixture of sun & clouds as temperatures fall back into the 60s and 50s through the Northland. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH meaning we will remain a tad cooler by the lake through the evening hours. We are looking at partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall back into the 40s and 50s across the Northland tonight.

Temperatures this evening fall back into 50s and 40s.
Temperatures this evening fall back into 50s and 40s.

Sunday: Sunday features partly cloudy skies overhead for most of our Sunday. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s and lower 70s away from Lake Superior. Closer to the big lake, temperatures there will be a tad cooler only climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH.

MN Sunday
MN Sunday
WI Sunday
WI Sunday

Sunday evening clouds begin to fill in the south to the north, followed by rain showers and thunderstorms. There is a small threat of a few strong to severe storms in the far southwest portion of the region.

There is a small severe threat Sunday night into Monday for the far southwest portion of our...
There is a small severe threat Sunday night into Monday for the far southwest portion of our region.

Monday: Monday starts with showers and a few thunderstorms. Throughout the day, showers become more scattered in nature and temperatures fall back from the 60s into the 50s and 40s throughout the day. Winds are breezy on Monday out of the southwest between 15-20 MPH, at times possibly gusting up to 40.

