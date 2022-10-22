Two people shot inside Dallas hospital; suspect in custody

Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is in custody.(WFAA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A shooting inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning injured two people, one of them critically.

It is reported the suspect is in custody.

Police said it happened at about 11 a.m. at the Dallas Methodist Medical Center, near the labor and delivery wing.

Local CNN affiliate WFAA reported the victims are two nurses, and the suspect was shot by a hospital police officer.

It’s not yet known what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control.
Fire destroys garage on East Superior Street
Credit: John Lundstrom
Woman identified, charged in Hibbing campaign mail theft
DULUTH, MN
St. Louis County Teamsters say strike “absolutely” on the table
A home was damaged in a Hermantown plane crash.
NTSB releases initial report from Hermantown plane crash
When the residents of Gordon, WI noticed a sign on their local post office saying it would...
Northwest Wisconsin town rallies to save its post office

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
Runners and their dogs joined the 5K and 10K races to raise money for the Beargrease Marathon.
A doggone good time: “Fur-K” starts unofficial kickoff to Beargrease Marathon
Migrants wait along a border wall on Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz.
Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high
36 guests visit the Duluth Rose Garden at the start of the Lake Superior Splendor tour.
Duluth rose experts host annual rose tipping event
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car. It has two doors and is longer than a Cadillac...
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car: Spectre