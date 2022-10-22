Showers and storms tonight knock down temperatures

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

This evening and tonight: Clouds are on the increase through the rest of this evening. That will give way to showers and storms past the 10:00 PM hour and continuing into the early morning hours Monday. There is a stray threat for a severe storm or two generally from the Twin Ports west. The biggest threat with any severe storms would be potentially some large hail.

There is a minor threat for severe weather from the Twin Ports points west.
Monday: Monday starts with showers and a few thunderstorms. Throughout the day, showers become more scattered in nature and temperatures fall back from the 60s into the 50s and 40s throughout the day. Winds are breezy on Monday out of the southwest between 15-20 MPH, at times possibly gusting up to 40.

Temperatures fall through Monday as the cold front clears the Northland.
Tuesday: Tuesday features partly cloudy skies overhead with temperatures in the 40s for much of the Northland. Winds begin to diminish to out of the west around 5-10 MPH.

