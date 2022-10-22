Service workers at University of Minnesota reach agreement, strike called off

The union representing service workers at the University of Minnesota announced late Monday that a strike vote has been authorized.
By Larissa Milles
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A scheduled strike from University of Minnesota system service workers has been called off after the union announced an agreement was made.

This comes after 93% of Teamsters Local 320 authorized a strike earlier this month, which was scheduled to begin next Saturday morning for the UMD campus.

Union representatives said University of Minnesota service workers requested higher pay and the right to collectively bargain health insurance.

The union said they reached a three-year agreement with the university during negotiations following their disclosure to strike.

They said the agreement will be voted on by members and more details will be released over the weekend.

