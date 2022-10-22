Northwestern advances in WIAA playoffs with 38-13 win over Stanley-Boyd

By Kevin Moore
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The WIAA playoffs began tonight where the number two seed in Division 5, the Northwestern Tigers beat Stanley-Boyd 38-13.

The Tigers will be back in action next week in Maple.

