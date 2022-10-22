Duluth rose experts host annual rose tipping event

36 guests visit the Duluth Rose Garden at the start of the Lake Superior Splendor tour.(Nancy Flur)
By Isabelle Hopewell
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- As temperatures start to dip, a group of gardeners are prepping the roses at Leif Erikson park for the harsh winter ahead.

Members of the Lake Superior Rose Society and Duluth parks staff gather every year to help bury the roses underneath the soil in order to preserve them against cold weather.

Experts were on hand Saturday ready to teach the Minnesota Tip Method, a process designed to keep plants warm enough to prevent damage but cold enough to remain dormant.

Organizers explained how much this event means to the Lake Superior Rose Society.

“We absolutely love this garden,” Lake Superior Rose Society President Margaret Anderson said. “This is our designated garden to help with and as a member of the rose society we’re just thrilled to be here and be able to protect these roses year after year and bring them up again in the spring around the third week of April.”

To find out more, click here.

