Badgers put up five-goal performance to upset Bulldogs

Northern News Now at 10pm
By Alexis Bass
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night at AMSOIL Arena, the No.10 Bulldogs hosted the Badgers for a weekend series, but UMD fell to Wisconsin 5-2.

Zach Stejskal got the start in net for the Bulldogs. In the first period, it was the rookie Ben Steeves who fed the veteran Luke Loheit to light the lamp in his 100th collegiate game.

The Badgers had things to say in the first period as well, scoring two goals taking the 2-1 lead into the second period. However, UMD wasted no time in the second after an assist from Isaac Howard to Blake Biondi for the equalizer.

From then on, the Bulldogs would struggle as the Badgers scored three unanswered goals including an empty netter in the third period.

UMD moves to 2-3 on the season but looks to force the split on Saturday against Wisconsin. Puck drop is at 6 pm and will be broadcasted on the My9 Sports Network.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control.
Fire destroys garage on East Superior Street
Credit: John Lundstrom
Woman identified, charged in Hibbing campaign mail theft
Ambulance
Bovey man dies in ATV crash
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Saturday.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $550M
DULUTH, MN
St. Louis County Teamsters say strike “absolutely” on the table

Latest News

Northwestern's Luke Sedin
Northwestern advances in WIAA playoffs with 38-13 win over Stanley-Boyd
No.4 Bulldogs sweep Crookston
No. 4 Bulldogs sweep Crookston, now 20-2 on the season
Sports
Friday (Wednesday) Night Lights Regular Season Finale
Eskomos
Friday Night Light’s Week 8: Plays of the Night