Badgers put up five-goal performance to upset Bulldogs

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night at AMSOIL Arena, the No.10 Bulldogs hosted the Badgers for a weekend series, but UMD fell to Wisconsin 5-2.

Zach Stejskal got the start in net for the Bulldogs. In the first period, it was the rookie Ben Steeves who fed the veteran Luke Loheit to light the lamp in his 100th collegiate game.

The Badgers had things to say in the first period as well, scoring two goals taking the 2-1 lead into the second period. However, UMD wasted no time in the second after an assist from Isaac Howard to Blake Biondi for the equalizer.

From then on, the Bulldogs would struggle as the Badgers scored three unanswered goals including an empty netter in the third period.

UMD moves to 2-3 on the season but looks to force the split on Saturday against Wisconsin. Puck drop is at 6 pm and will be broadcasted on the My9 Sports Network.

