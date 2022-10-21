Woman identified, charged in Hibbing campaign mail theft

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman has been charged with a felony for removing campaign mail from a Hibbing residence on October 15.

According to the criminal complaint, 61-year-old Lisa Fitzpatrick admitted she placed a political flyer in a mailbox, removed a different political pamphlet from the mailbox, and placed it in her bag.

The incident was recorded on a security camera and given to law enforcement.

Police say Fitzpatrick volunteered to distribute campaign literature in Hibbing that day.

She allegedly admitted to taking the political pamphlet from the mailbox to another campaign member after being confronted by police about the security footage.

Fitzpatrick faces three years in prison, a $5,000 fine, or both.

Ben DeNucci, a DFL’er running for the Minnesota State Senate District 7 seat, tweeted Sunday he was made aware someone distributing his campaign literature allegedly removed another candidate’s literature from a residence’s mailbox.

DeNucci wrote that his campaign stands by to assist with the police’s investigation.

“Tampering with mailboxes is wrong, illegal, and not sanctioned by our campaign,” DeNucci wrote on Twitter.

DeNucci added the woman was not directly affiliated with his campaign.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party of Minnesota also shared a news release on Twitter Sunday night, saying their party plans to report a federal crime of mail theft.

