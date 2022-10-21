Woman identified, charged in Hibbing campaign mail theft

Credit: John Lundstrom
Credit: John Lundstrom(John Lundstrom)
By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman has been charged with a felony for removing campaign mail from a Hibbing residence on October 15.

According to the criminal complaint, 61-year-old Lisa Fitzpatrick admitted she placed a political flyer in a mailbox, removed a different political pamphlet from the mailbox, and placed it in her bag.

The incident was recorded on a security camera and given to law enforcement.

Police say Fitzpatrick volunteered to distribute campaign literature in Hibbing that day.

She allegedly admitted to taking the political pamphlet from the mailbox to another campaign member after being confronted by police about the security footage.

Fitzpatrick faces three years in prison, a $5,000 fine, or both.

Ben DeNucci, a DFL’er running for the Minnesota State Senate District 7 seat, tweeted Sunday he was made aware someone distributing his campaign literature allegedly removed another candidate’s literature from a residence’s mailbox.

RELATED: Hibbing police investigating alleged mail tampering, candidates respond

DeNucci wrote that his campaign stands by to assist with the police’s investigation.

“Tampering with mailboxes is wrong, illegal, and not sanctioned by our campaign,” DeNucci wrote on Twitter.

DeNucci added the woman was not directly affiliated with his campaign.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party of Minnesota also shared a news release on Twitter Sunday night, saying their party plans to report a federal crime of mail theft.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control.
Fire destroys garage on East Superior Street
Ambulance
Bovey man dies in ATV crash
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Saturday.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $550M
Liz Truss resigns as prime minister on her 45th day in office, the shortest tenure in U.K....
British Prime Minister Truss resigns, but political and economic turmoil linger
DULUTH, MN
Duluth issues lead service notifications, what to do if water is contaminated

Latest News

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control.
Fire destroys garage on East Superior Street
No. 4 Bulldogs sweep the Golden Eagles
No. 4 Bulldogs sweep the Golden Eagles
When the residents of Gordon, WI noticed a sign on their local post office saying it would...
Northwest Wisconsin town rallies to save its post office
That's after an announcement from USPS that it will be closing in early November due to the...
Small town rallies to save post office