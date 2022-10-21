Weekend warm spell will lead up to a thunder chance by Sunday night

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly sunny skies. Tonight there will be increasing clouds across Northern Minnesota and clearer skies across the southern half of the region. Lows will be in the 40′s tonight with southerly winds.

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will have some clouds in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the southeast 10-15 gusting to 20mph. Overnight we will have clear skies and lows in the 40′s and 50′s.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will see the warmest temperatures since we had 70′s over a week ago. Highs will be able to climb into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Expect mostly sunny skies in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy later in the afternoon. Winds will be southeast 10-15 gusting 25mph. Rain will move in with a strong low overnight.

MONDAY: A strong low will pass through the region Monday, which will bring a chance of rain in the morning. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest 10-20 gusting 30mph. Colder air will pour in behind the low, dropping temperatures after noon.

